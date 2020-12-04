Rudi Scheidt, prominent Memphis businessman and philanthropist, has died at the age of 95

Scheidt has given millions of dollars to countless Memphis area non-profit organizations, the University of Memphis, and charitable causes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rudi Scheidt, prominent Memphis businessman and philanthropist, died Sunday at the age of 95.

Scheidt has given millions of dollars to countless Memphis area non-profit organizations, the University of Memphis, the Union for Reform Judaism, and many other charitable causes. The Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music at the University of Memphis bears his name. Currently, the Scheidt Family Music Center is under construction at the university.

He was the former chairman of the Hohenberg Brothers Co. and served as the president and honorary president of Temple Israel in east Memphis. Scheidt was inducted into the Society of Entrepreneurs in 1992. He has served on many boards, including Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Memphis College of Art, Opera Memphis, and Memphis Arts Festival.

Scheidt is survived by his wife, Honey Scheidt, and his children, Susan Arney, Helen Gronauer, Rudi Scheidt, Jr., and Elkan Scheidt. He also leaves 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A private family graveside burial will be held.

The Scheidt Seminar: Shaping Leaders for a Sacred Task "The Scheidt Seminar for Congregational Presidents and President-Elects seminar was one of the most meaningful professional development experiences of my entire career....Not only was this an inspiring leadership development experience, but it was a meaningful Jewish experience as well.

Rudi E. | SOE Hohenberg Brothers Co.Former Chairman Entrepreneur The name Rudi Scheidt is music to the ears of many at the University of Memphis - literally. In June 2000, Rudi and Honey Scheidt gave the largest gift ever in the history of the College of Communication and Fine Arts.