Tips for runners to stay safe after Eliza Fletcher kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the recent news of the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher while jogging last week, ABC24 wanted to share some tips for runners who are going out by themselves.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article is not to put blame on the runner but instead to share some tips for runners who want to feel safe running outside alone.

Memphis police said Eliza Fletcher, 34, was reportedly kidnapped early Friday morning while out for a jog near the University of Memphis campus.

Police said her body was found near a vacant home in the 1600 block at the corner of E. Person Ave. and Victor St. around 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. Investigators confirmed the identity just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, just minutes after canceling a City Watch Alert.

According to Memphis police, Fletcher had been jogging in the area of Central and Zach Curlin around 4:30 a.m. when an unknown person reportedly approached her and forced her into an SUV. University of Memphis police said in a safety alert to students and staff that a man had approached her in the middle of Central Avenue and forced her into the SUV after a brief struggle.

TIPS TO STAY SAFE WHILE RUNNING