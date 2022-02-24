'It's really unnerving. It's unsettling' | Memphis church family praying for missionary partners in Ukraine

Those at Sycamore View Church of Christ spent Thursday contacting their friends in faith who are now in harm's way during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Ukrainian conflict is leaving an emotional impact 5,500 miles away from Memphis for one church family committed to the country for decades.

Sycamore View Church of Christ does yearly missions and has an ongoing partnership with Ukrainians. Staff there spent Thursday keeping tabs and lifting their friends in faith in prayer.

As Russia continued its invasion of the country, Justin Ardrey felt both dread and disbelief.

"It's really unnerving. It's unsettling. Obviously it's saddening," Ardrey added.

Ardrey visited and filmed Ukraine's capital city of Kiev years ago, a community now under constant bombardment.

That means the Memphis church's longtime Ukrainian mission trip partners are also in harm's way.

"It really does pain your heart seeing what's going on, especially when you know there are friends and family that you love in that area," Ardrey said.

He spent Thursday texting and communicating with many of his friends in Ukraine, including Dema Grischuk, the church's lead Ukrainian missionary partner.

"Please pray for us. Pray for our way to the safe places," Grischuk said on a cell phone video sent to Ardrey from an undisclosed location.

Grischuk added on the video: "We love you. We really appreciate your concerns and prayers."

Late Thursday afternoon, Ardrey and his church family - along with missionaries around the world - prayed for Ukraine and prayed for peace.

"There's going to be a lot of rebuilding that's going to be needed, and a lot of families that are torn apart because of this conflict," Ardrey said.

Those at the church also created a fund Thursday to assist their Ukrainian missionary partners during their difficult times.

Anyone interested in contributing can CLICK HERE.