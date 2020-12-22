5 safe, outdoor holiday light activities for the whole family in the 901

The countdown to Christmas is heating up and so are the holiday displays!

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — With Christmas just days away, there are plenty of opportunities for the whole family to get outdoors and see all the lights the Memphis metro has to offer, in a safe way.

The latest Shelby County Health Directive will have little to no impact on the festivities because all are outdoors.

First up, the magic of Zoo Lights is still underway at the Memphis Zoo. The Zoo Lights display features a million lights, horse carriage rides, a holiday shopping center, hot cocoa and more.

The kids will have one last opportunity to see Santa on Wednesday. Zoo Lights is closed Christmas Eve but reopens Christmas night and stays open through the new year.

Happy Sunday friends. We have some helpful reminders for you this week and next.

This Wednesday, the 23rd, is your last day to see Santa and shop in the Merry Market Village!

We are not open on Christmas Eve.

Next, families can take a trip to Shelby Farms for Starry Nights. People can stay in the warmth of their car or take a ride in a horse drawn carriage to see experience the 3.5 million lights display.

Starry Nights is open every night from now until Jan. 3 with the exception of being closed on Dec. 29.

Holiday Wonders at the Garden is still underway at the Memphis Botanic Garden. Grab some comfy shoes and mittens to walk the nearly 100 acre property, discovering displays and fun areas along the way.

The event runs through the 27th but it is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

If saving money is the motive this Christmas, stay in the car and explore displays in your neighborhood.

Collierville makes it easy to find decorations. There are more than 100 homes designated on its holiday lights tour.

Unsure where to hit other displays? Head on over to the Memphis Christmas Lights Facebook page. You'll find displays there in every neighborhood in the 901.