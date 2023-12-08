'Loving yourself regardless' | Hair Angel Love Salon prepares Mid-South students for upcoming school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn — "When you look good, you feel good" — One Mid-South salon just proved they were a firm believer in that mentality.
The "Hair Angel Love Salon" gave students an extra push on Saturday to start the upcoming school year on a particularly strong note.
The salon hosted a back to school event that provided hair-styling, haircuts, manicures and some life coaching from "Tracy T. Rowe and Co." — a local life coach group working to empower students.
Angela Caster is the owner of Hair Angel Salon.
"Your hairstyle may last a week," Caster said. "That confidence that you need to carry on through the school year — let's work on that too. Let's work on loving yourself regardless."
With the back-to-school event, the salon set a goal in ending bullying amongst the community by providing kids with the tools they need to have a successful school year.
"If your curls are loose; if your curls are tight, we're going to love ourselves," Caster said. "We're going to pass that on and be able to encourage another child."