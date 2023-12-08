'Loving yourself regardless' | Hair Angel Love Salon prepares Mid-South students for upcoming school year

The "Hair Angel Love Salon" gave students an extra push on Saturday to start the upcoming school year on a particularly strong note.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — "When you look good, you feel good" — One Mid-South salon just proved they were a firm believer in that mentality.

The salon hosted a back to school event that provided hair-styling, haircuts, manicures and some life coaching from "Tracy T. Rowe and Co." — a local life coach group working to empower students.

Angela Caster is the owner of Hair Angel Salon.

"Your hairstyle may last a week," Caster said. "That confidence that you need to carry on through the school year — let's work on that too. Let's work on loving yourself regardless."

With the back-to-school event, the salon set a goal in ending bullying amongst the community by providing kids with the tools they need to have a successful school year.