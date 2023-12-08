x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Loving yourself regardless' | Hair Angel Love Salon prepares Mid-South students for upcoming school year

The "Hair Angel Love Salon" gave students an extra push on Saturday to start the upcoming school year on a particularly strong note.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn — "When you look good, you feel good" — One Mid-South salon just proved they were a firm believer in that mentality.

The "Hair Angel Love Salon" gave students an extra push on Saturday to start the upcoming school year on a particularly strong note. 

The salon hosted a back to school event that provided hair-styling, haircuts, manicures and some life coaching from "Tracy T. Rowe and Co."  — a local life coach group working to empower students.

Angela Caster is the owner of Hair Angel Salon.

"Your hairstyle may last a week," Caster said. "That confidence that you need to carry on through the school year — let's work on that too. Let's work on loving yourself regardless." 

With the back-to-school event, the salon set a goal in ending bullying amongst the community by providing kids with the tools they need to have a successful school year.

"If your curls are loose; if your curls are tight, we're going to love ourselves," Caster said. "We're going to pass that on and be able to encourage another child." 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out