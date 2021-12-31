1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on Sam Cooper Boulevard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a two-car crash Friday morning on Sam Cooper Boulevard.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers got the call about the crash at Sam Cooper Boulevard and Perkins Road at 9:04 a.m.
One person died at the scene and another was taken to a nearby hospital in non-critical condition.
If you have any tips that can help police in their ongoing investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
This story will be updated as more information is released.