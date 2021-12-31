x
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on Sam Cooper Boulevard

Police got the call about the crash just after 9 a.m. on Sam Cooper Boulevard and Perkins Road.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a two-car crash Friday morning on Sam Cooper Boulevard. 

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers got the call about the crash at Sam Cooper Boulevard and Perkins Road at 9:04 a.m. 

One person died at the scene and another was taken to a nearby hospital in non-critical condition.

If you have any tips that can help police in their ongoing investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

