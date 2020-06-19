Save-A-Lot at Binghampton Gateway Center to close

The BDC recently authorized a study by a national wholesale grocer, which revealed that the Save-A-Lot offering failed to tap into the full market potential at this location.



"The BDC is genuinely excited about what this transition in store operations can mean for the quality and breadth of the overall grocery offering at this strategic location. We own the fully-fixtured 16,200 SF store and are committed to securing a quality grocery operator to fulfill the BDC’s long-term goal of offering quality, healthy and affordable foods for the Binghampton neighborhood and surrounding area. We have been working with several national grocery wholesalers to bring a qualified local operator to the site. Negotiations are ongoing, and we hope to make an announcement in the very near future regarding a new store at the Binghampton Gateway Center."



