'Health is wealth' | Third 'Walk to Save Black Men's Lives' held at Fourth Bluff Park

Mayor-elect Paul Young and Penny Hardaway both supported a "walk" to tackle disparities.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Hundreds of people "walked the walk" on Saturday, hoping to bring awareness to issues that effect the every-day life of many in the city of Memphis.

"The Walk to Save Black Men's Lives" took place at Fourth Bluff Park. Memphis mayor-elect Paul Young and Memphis Tigers' head coach Penny Hardaway were there to support the event in its third year in the Bluff City.

The walk is organized to raise awareness of the disparities in premature death and chronic diseases that Black men face and to ultimately to increase the life expectancy of these men.

"It's important because it's about community," coach Hardaway said. "African American lives and livelihood — it's an every day thing for us. Health is wealth, and I'm trying to get more African American men to get screened."