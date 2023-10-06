Save901 hosts march to address issues in the city of Memphis

Some of the issues they addressed included public safety, education, health and homelessness.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of Memphis residents is shedding light on some of the prevalent issues in the Bluff City. The organization "Save901" held a walk and march on Saturday.

Community and faith leaders walked from the Mason Temple to the National Civil Rights Museum. Some of the issues they addressed included public safety, education, health and homelessness.

Bishop Jerry Taylor was an organizer of the rally.

"Togetherness is where we can really accomplish what God wants us to do," Taylor said. "It's not just one entities problem, it's everybody's problem. We can't point fingers at the police department or the city officials or the church because we're all in this together."