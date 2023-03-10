Saving Lost Kids foundation searches for Memphis' missing children beyond the authorities

The growing list of missing people in Memphis became a reality for one of our ABC24 colleagues. A local foundation is striving to find the Mid-South's missing kids.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's easy to scroll past all the missing people reports in Memphis, until it's someone you know.

"I don't want anything else except for him to come home," Gibraltar White said.

For White, our colleague at ABC24, that list stops at his son's picture: 16-year-old Dominic White.

"He got in trouble at school, when he returned home he just kind of took off, and we haven't seen him since," White said.

That was last Thursday.

"My son does have some mental health issues," White said. "We live in a city here in Memphis where the streets are just not safe. They're not safe for a young 16-year-old who's not on his medication."

Missing cases often take a village to support search efforts, which is Brian Callies' mission with the Saving Lost Kids foundation.

"Roughly at any given time 27-30 kids that are missing around Shelby County," Callies said. "In Tennessee, all together I'm just going to say rough numbers are about 100."

Callies said about 90% of missing children across the country have a runaway component. Children struggling with mental health or problems at home being among the top reasons why.

"When they don't have the ability to think clearly for themselves on safety, then they're very easily exploited," Callies said.

That's why every night, White and his wife sleep in the living room, waiting for Dominic to walk through the front door.

"If you do see Dominic, tell him he can come home," White said. "That's it. Nothing else. Just say your dad said you can come home."