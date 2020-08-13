Scam Alert: MLGW is warning about Bitcoin scam calls

MLGW operators never call customers threatening disconnection, asking them to pay with Bitcoin.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division asks customers to be on alert for scam callers threatening to disconnect service unless immediate payment is made by Bitcoin.

A technology called “spoofing” can make it look like calls are coming from MLGW, but they are not. Customers who receive these types of calls are urged to hang up on the criminal. MLGW temporarily suspended service disconnections in March. Disconnections do not resume until August 24.

Disconnects & late fees resume August 24. Utility assistance is available here: https://t.co/mXK2SIu6UR. #MLGW Cust Care Center Reps. are available by phone Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (544-6549), or via webchat 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at: https://t.co/dHDc8wGcJC. #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo — MLGW (@MLGW) August 13, 2020

A reminder for customers, MLGW operators will never personally call customers threatening disconnection, ask the customer to pay with Bitcoin, purchase a pre-paid debit card or tell the customer to call back with payment.

Customers who are unsure of their balance can access their MLGW “My Account” any time to check their balance; they can also speak to a Customer Care Agent at (901) 544-6549.