Scam Warning: Fraud alert for nationwide unemployment email

Warning for Tennesseans about bogus email circulating across country.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) warns unemployment claimants about an email scam that continues to make its way across the country.

The historic increase in unemployment claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to targeted fraudulent activity in many states across the nation.

The email circulating from coast to coast pinpoints individual claimants, trying to convince them there is an issue with their claim.

The email utilizes a seemingly authentic, but generic email address and has the subject line “Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Notification” It warns claimants online access to their account has been restricted because of suspicious activity. It then prompts the claimant to click a link to submit personal information to remedy the issue.

TDLWD has not received notification of any claimants in the state receiving this fraudulent email.