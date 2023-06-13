Here's how scammers are using QR codes to steal information

From restaurant menus to paid parking, entertainment and gas pumps, data shows 89 million smartphone users said they used their devices to scan QR codes in 2022.

Seems QR codes are everywhere these days, making it easy to pay for goods and services.

But, scammers are learning that QR codes also make it easy to steal your money and personal information.

For tourists, Amber Hardcaslte and her husband, exploring Memphis meant trying new things.

Amber lives in a small town, and the use of QR codes are not very common in her small town.

"We're from a small town, and we don't have that kind of stuff there. Come to the big city and they're everywhere," Amber said.

The FBI confirming a rise in QR code scams since businesses started using them as contactless means of payment during the pandemic, but what was meant to make paying easy is causing people concerns. And criminals are taking advantage of the easy payment form.

"It's just a scammer's dream because you never know where it's taking you," David Irwin from the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South said.

Scanning a QR code should lead to a legitimate website or a pay portal, but the BBB said stumbling upon a fraudulent QR code could give crooks access to your phone, information, and even any and all of your bank accounts.

"The problem is because you're using your phone you never really see the full url on the website, and it could be a look alike website or a fake website," Irwin said.

Irwin says there have also been scam claims involving bogus QR code reading apps.

And because of QR code parking scams, there were spikes during a local festivals and recent traditional celebrations like Africa in April and Memphis in May. Irwin offers this advice.

"So that's why we always recommend unless you know definitely who gave you that QR code or one you know is legitimate, you really should stay away from them, especially in public places."

It's unlikely that QR codes will be going anywhere anytime soon because it's such a convenient form of payment, but experts say there are ways to protect yourself from being taken by these scams.

"If you're going to scan a QR code, make sure you're doing it near the kiosk. That's the one most likely to be tampered with," Irwin said.

Irwin also says you should check out the code.

"Make sure there's not been a sticker placed on top of it," Irwin says. "Maybe scratch it a little bit with your finger. If you're going to use that public QR code do everything you can to verify it's really real."

QR codes are even showing up at gas pumps.

"I would strongly recommend not using a QR code at a gas station because again, anybody can just put a sticker up there," Irwin said.

These codes aren't that common on gas pumps, but they do exist. So, it's important to know what you're scanning.

If you find yourself hooked into a scam, first check-in with your bank or credit card company. Your top priority should be protecting your available cash.

Then, check your phone for malware.