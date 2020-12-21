SCHD issues new "Safer at Home" order as COVID-19 cases increase in Shelby County

The order will go into effect December 26th through January 22, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has released a new Safer at Home order as COVID-19 cases are rapidly growing in Shelby County.

SCHD released the following summary on how to keep the public safe:



· During the four weeks from December 26, 2020 to January 22, 2021, residents of Shelby County are asked to remain home as much as possible.

· Retail capacity decreased to 50%

· Indoor dining capacity at 25%

· Gyms and fitness facilities capacity decreased to 50%, including staff

· Social activities related to entertainment and recreation should be curtailed because they expose everyone to unnecessary risks of spreading COVID-19. This would include, for example, indoor receptions, parties, or events that are not related to places of worship, weddings, and funerals.

· Health Directive No. 16 strongly encourages employers to allow non-essential employees to work remotely (where feasible).

· All previously approved events that were to occur during the effective dates of this “Safer at Home” should reschedule their event or contact the Health Department to determine whether their event may still proceed.

· Businesses that provide goods or services exclusively through curbside service and pickup, drive-thru, shipment, delivery, or virtually may continue.

· Certain listed businesses, including some that provide services to customers onsite, may continue to operate (see number 9 beginning on page 4).

· Due to the risk of viral transmission, Health Directive No. 16 strongly discourages any on-site dining.

· All safety measures for individuals, services, and businesses that were in the previous Health Directive No. 15 will continue under the new Health Directive No. 16.

The Health Department also released today Face Mask Directive No. 4, which:

· Clarifies that masks are required in gyms and fitness facilities unless a customer has a medical condition that prevents him/her from wearing a mask, and if that is the case, a face shield is required.

· Clarifies that language for dining experiences to require a mask unless a customer is “seated and dining (eating/drinking).”