Early Dismissals in the Mid-South due to severe weather | Check your school here

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe thunderstorms are possible in the Memphis area later today, with the best chance of strong storms between 4pm and 11pm.
Meteorologist say damaging winds, heavy rain, and even tornadoes are possible, especially in Mississippi.
Some schools in the area are dismissing early to take precaution ahead of severe weather. Here is the most current list of early dismissals.
Beacon College Prep Charter School
Beacon College Prep will operate on a Friday schedule and dismiss at 1:15 today. Buses will run on a Friday schedule today as well.
There will be no aftercare today.
Clarksdale Municipal School District
All Clarksdale elementary schools will close at 12:00 p.m. Secondary schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m.
Lunch will be served. Buses will still provide transportation.
All after-school activities and events are canceled.
Fayette County Public Schools
All Fayette County Public Schools will close early.
EJHS, FWCHS, and JILC will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. BCES, LMES, OES, SWES, and WJHS will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
All after school activities, including Beyond the Bell, are canceled.
Lafayette County School District
Lafayette County schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m.
Elementary car riders will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m.
North Panola School District
The North Panola School District will close at 2:00 p.m.
All after-school activities are canceled.
Oxford School District
OECC, BES, DDES, and CES will dismiss at 12:20 p.m.
OIS, OMS, and OHS will dismiss at 1:45 p.m.
South Panola School District
All South Panola schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m.