Early Dismissals in the Mid-South due to severe weather | Check your school here

Storms could become strong this evening in the Memphis area, and several schools are closing early as a precaution.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe thunderstorms are possible in the Memphis area later today, with the best chance of strong storms between 4pm and 11pm.

Meteorologist say damaging winds, heavy rain, and even tornadoes are possible, especially in Mississippi.

Some schools in the area are dismissing early to take precaution ahead of severe weather. Here is the most current list of early dismissals.

Beacon College Prep Charter School

Beacon College Prep will operate on a Friday schedule and dismiss at 1:15 today. Buses will run on a Friday schedule today as well.

There will be no aftercare today.

Clarksdale Municipal School District

All Clarksdale elementary schools will close at 12:00 p.m. Secondary schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m.

Lunch will be served. Buses will still provide transportation.

All after-school activities and events are canceled.

Fayette County Public Schools

All Fayette County Public Schools will close early.

EJHS, FWCHS, and JILC will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. BCES, LMES, OES, SWES, and WJHS will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

All after school activities, including Beyond the Bell, are canceled.

Lafayette County School District

Lafayette County schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m.

Elementary car riders will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m.

North Panola School District

The North Panola School District will close at 2:00 p.m.

All after-school activities are canceled.

Oxford School District

OECC, BES, DDES, and CES will dismiss at 12:20 p.m.

OIS, OMS, and OHS will dismiss at 1:45 p.m.

South Panola School District