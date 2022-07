In addition to free school supplies and backpacks, the health department said free vaccinations and COVID-19 shots will be available.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Health Department is scheduled to host a back to school event in partnership with Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mississippi Boulevard's Midtown church campus.

In addition to free school supplies and backpacks, the health department said free vaccinations and COVID-19 shots will be available.

Dental screenings and eye screenings will also be available, the health department said.