Here's how one local organization is helping kids succeed

Southern Security said its organization will stuff more than 300 backpacks with school supplies for Youth Villages’ 2022 Backpack Heroes Program event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With school starting back and less than two weeks to prepare, parents are shopping for school supplies, and Southern Security, a not-for-profit financial support cooperative, said its organization is pitching in to help.

Southern Security said its organization will stuff more than 300 backpacks with school supplies for Youth Villages’ 2022 Backpack Heroes Program, filling each bag with more than $100 worth of supply items.

The Backpack Heroes Program is an annual event. Youth Villages said the event was created with children who have experienced trauma or who show history of emotional or behavior issues in mind.

Youth villages said the program aims to help these students begin the year prepared to succeed.

Southern Security is a sponsor of the Youth Villages event. The organization will stuff backpacks at the Youth Villages location at 5515 Shelby Oaks Dr.