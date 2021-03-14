School supply drive for SCS students returning to in-person learning

Virtual instruction will continue for all students whose families chose to remain virtual.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With more Shelby County School students returning to in-person learning, school and PPE supplies are in peak demand. So a special supply drive Saturday helped meet the demand at the school district's headquarters building off N. Hollywood St.

The giveaway had workers handing out 2,000 goodie bags filled with hand sanitizer and useful stuff to use in class.

"We do understand, come back in the classroom," said Sunya Payne, Director of Family Engagement.