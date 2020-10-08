Millington, Lakeland and Fayette Co. schools return Monday

Students will begin classes at three school districts on Monday. All three districts have very different reopening plans.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Three school districts are heading back to school for the first time on Monday. Millington Municipal Schools, Lakeland School System and Fayette County Public Schools resume classes, but all have very different reopening plans.

At Fayette Co. Schools, all students will begin the year with virtual learning.

Lakeland students will be back into the classroom for five days a week.

“We’re feeling good. We’re excited," Dr. Ted Horell, Lakeland School System Superintendent said. "We’ve obviously got some little more trepidation than usual because we’re doing so many things differently than we’ve ever done them before."

Over in Millington, the district opted to begin with a hybrid schedule.

At Millington, PRE-K through 2nd grade will be in classes four days a week. Functional skills special education classes will go five days a week.

The rest of students will learn virtually three days a week and spend the other two days in the classroom. Students with last names beginning with A through J will attend classes in person on Monday and Wednesday. Last names K through Z will be on Tuesday and Thursday.

"The biggest reason was to have space available so we can social distance in the classroom," Bo Griffin, Millington Municipal Schools Director said. "Also to help our parents as well. We have, in Millington, a lot of parents that had to go back to work to pay the bills to support their families and that was one of the reasons we wanted to give them choices in that."

Both Lakeland and Millington districts also offered students and families the choice to do virtual learning instead of returning to classes. In Millington, 42% of students opted for that. In Lakeland, about 20% chose virtual learning.

Both districts said their decisions were made based on the feedback of their communities and teachers.

While Lakeland will return to the normal five days a week, Dr. Horell said things will look and feel different.

“Very, very, very different," he said. "I’ve emphasized that because I don’t want parents and students to think that they’re just going to show up and it’s going to look and feel like it ever has before. Even at the elementary school, there’s going to be less movement."

Dr. Horell said students will remain in their classrooms, even for lunch, to limit too much interaction and movement. Teachers have carts meant to move them easily from classroom to classroom.

“If we have that mindset that this is important, this is daily, we’re tight on this, it’s not optional, then we’re hoping that that makes a difference," he said.

Both Lakeland and Millington said social distancing is a strict rule they'll both be following. Desks have been spaced apart to ensure all students and teachers are six feet apart.

“The first week of school is always a little controlled chaos as they say," Griffin said. "Everybody is excited about being back but there’s a new twist to it this year because of all the new rules and the not knowing but the thing is, just like everybody else, across the state of Tennessee and the nation, we are all in this together. We don’t have all the answers but I do know that we have the will to work towards making it right and that’s what we’re going to do.”

School leaders say they hope to lead by example but they expect it's not going to be an easy feat.

"We acknowledge that is not a guarantee that we’ll be able to stay open but we will know that if we can’t stay open, it won’t be for a lack of trying," Dr. Horell said.

Masks will be required to be worn by teachers and students at both districts. All virtual learners have been provided with computers or tablets.

"The community, this is going to be a group effort. We are going to demand more of our educators and our student as far as discipline, as far as doing the right thing," Griffin said.