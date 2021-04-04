SCLC hosts Community Day of Service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will continue with a virtual service at Faithful Baptist Church.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Christian Leadership Conference hosted a Community Day of Service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Saturday.

Volunteers gathered to pass out food, water and backpacks full of school supplies at Southside Park in South Memphis.

Participants were also offered free gift cards for signing up to vote.

Organizer Rev. Walter Womack explained to Local 24 News the event's purpose and what Dr. King stood for.

"We are exemplifying what Dr. King stood for, he stood for the down trodden and the less fortunate. He stood for justice and humanity, so I want to make sure this legacy continues in the great state of Tennessee."