S.C.O.R.E CDC hosting free Youth Entrepreneur Workshop for aspiring business owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time The S.C.O.R.E Community Development Corporation is connection aspiring young entrepreneurs with resources to create their own businesses. Teens that live in the Shelby County area between 10-17 years old qualify.

According to a study by CNBC, 60% of teens are more interested in starting their own business than working a regular job.

From doing hair, cutting grass, painting, gaming, or YouTube they’re doing it all. This is why S.C.O.R.E CDC says they’re trying to get the resources to these kids at a younger age.

The organization is teaching children and young adults how to start a business, how to set realistic business goals, and how to market their products and services.

“They can take these skills, nurture them, and earn a living. We want to show our young people what they can do with the skills they have. Also they are young people who already have businesses and we want to help to support that and connect them with organizations that can continue nurturing skills they have,” SCORE's Executive Director, Rebecca Hutchinson said.

Thirteen-year-old local entrepreneur Kinyah Bean, who created ‘B Chill Lemonade’, will be the workshop keynote speaker.