Scott Peterson's death penalty rejected by California high court

CALIFORNIA, USA — The California Supreme Court has overturned the 2005 death sentence for Scott Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife.

The court says prosecutors may try again for the same sentence if they wish in the high-profile case. It upheld his 2004 conviction of murdering Laci Peterson. She was eight months pregnant with their unborn son. Investigators said that on Christmas Eve in 2002, he dumped the bodies from his fishing boat into the San Francisco Bay.

The court on Monday said the trial judge made several significant errors in jury selection that undermined Peterson’s right to an impartial jury at the penalty phase.

"What you're striving for as a trial judge is a fair and impartial jury," said Gretchen von Helms. She is not associated with this case, but has been a criminal defense attorney for years.

She says prosecutors now have two choices: They can either leave the case alone, and Peterson will serve out a life sentence, or they can re-try the death penalty phase of the trial.

"I think they’re going to weigh heavily on what the victim's family wants in this case," she said. "What the family has to decide is, 'Do we want to go through the pain and the suffering of re-living all this and testifying on camera all over again?'"

She said it's possible they could choose to go that route and Peterson may not get the death penalty.

However, if he is sentenced to death a second time, the case will go through the appeals process all over again, which could take several years.

In 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a moratorium on the death penalty in California. The moratorium remains in effect while he is in office.