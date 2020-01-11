SCS hosts 2nd annual "Boo for Books" event

SCS says it wants to continue its commitment to reading even on holidays and when school is not in session.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Halloween season may look different this year, but that didn’t stop SCS officials from celebrating with their students in an entertaining and educational way Saturday.

Shelby County Schools hosted its 2nd annual “Boo for Books” in the parking lot of the Board of Education on Avery.

The event included free books and candy for students.

SCS says it wants to continue its commitment to reading even on holidays and when school is not in session.

“Even though we’re in unforeseen times, we want (our students) to still have fun and enjoy the journey of reading,” said Sunya Payne, Director of Family and Community Engagement.