Shelby County School students start class virtually Monday, August 31st.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County School district celebrated its teachers Saturday, ahead of the virtual 2020-2021 school year.

SCS hosted a drive-by parade for the teachers in the Board of Education parking lot on South Hollywood Street.

Saturday’s event was to encourage the district’s teachers for the upcoming school year.

Door prizes were given out as well as wellness resources and emotional support.