Shelby County Schools hosts virtual gradation for the Class of 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —
Shelby County Schools celebrated the Class of 2020 with a virtual graduation Saturday.
Officials say the online graduation was done to honor those who would have walked across the stage in May for their commencement ceremony but couldn’t because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Graduates received video shout-outs from Memphis Tigers head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis native singer K. Michelle.
Afterwards, students were invited to go to their school's video to see their particular graduation ceremony.