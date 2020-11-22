SCS partners with Feed the Needy organization to pass out Thanksgiving baskets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County School officials are making sure families are fed as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.
SCS partnered with the Feed the Needy organization Saturday to deliver food baskets to more than a hundred families.
SCS staff and volunteers packed the baskets and cars for the deliveries.
"What we're experiencing, not only as a city but as a country, it's unprecedented. We normally would do this in another manner, but we're going to take it to this scale this year because of what’s been going on throughout the country and this year," said Gerald Darling, SCS’ Chief of School Safety.