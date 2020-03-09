Free meals available from SCS during virtual learning period

The Shelby County Schools District is providing free breakfast and lunches starting Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Schools District will start to distribute free meals to students and kids while they continue to learn virtually.

Even though students are not physically in the classroom, the district wants to ensure that students don't miss a meal that some rely on.

“Without nutrition, we can't expect students to do their best from an education standpoint. that's part of their preparation to be well fed and not have any starvation pangs or anything like that that would take their attention away from learning and classroom instruction," Genard Phillips, SCS Chief of Business Operations, said.

The district said its able to distribute the meals due to the recent extension of the USDA's Summer Meals Program.

Distribution of the free meals will happen every Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Parents and guardians can pick up the meals at any district school.

This morning on #GoodDayMemphis☀️ @SCSK12Unified begins efforts today to distribute bulk meals for students while they're learning virtually. We're live with the details — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) September 3, 2020

Parents can stay in their cars but will be asked to fill out a form that asks for the student's name, school and birthday. If they are not of school age, only name and birthday are required.

The district will provide seven days of breakfast and seven days of lunches. Pre-K students will also be given snacks. Instructions on how to prepare the meals will also be provided.

The district is also opening up the free meal distributions to non-SCS students.