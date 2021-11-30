SCS wants you to give the gift of warmth to kids this Giving Tuesday

Shelby County Schools is collecting winter clothing during its 7th annual Operation Warm Hearts clothing drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This Giving Tuesday people can give the gift of warmth to students in need.

On Tuesday, Shelby County Schools is hosting its annual Operation Warm Hearts winter clothing drive.

SCS is looking for donations of new coats, hoodies, and jackets for all ages. Other donations needed include new gloves, hats, and scarves.

People can drive up to drop off donations at the Board of Education located at 160 S. Hollywood St.

This is the seventh year that SCS has held Operation Warm Hearts.

According to the district, $30,000 worth of donations were collected in 2020. That was an increase from the year prior.

We're a DAY AWAY from OPERATION WARM HEARTS & your chance to give the gift of warmth to those in need!



Join us Tuesday, 11/30, from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 160 S. Hollywood.



NEW outer winter wear & monetary donations are accepted.

Visit https://t.co/u0NanzyZat for more info.

The collected clothing will be distributed to schools and given to students in need.

Operation Warm Hearts begins at 7 a.m. People can drop off donations until 6 p.m.