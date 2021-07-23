SCS working to engage students, families for upcoming school year with family activities and free school supplies

The first day of the school year for Shelby County Schools is August 9th but the district is trying to get families engaged in education now

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The first day of the Shelby County School district is fast approaching, but through a series of events the district hopes to connect with students and their families before then.

Between block parties, a family fun run and free school supplies, SCS is trying to engage students and families to get them ready for the upcoming school year.

“It’s all about building confidence in our community and our schools," SCS Spokeswoman Jerica Phillips said. "Community engagement is key. When we get parents involved, the community involved, grandparents, aunts, uncles. Every body is excited about going back to school. That’s what it’s all about.”

Saturday, SCS kicks off its Return Stronger activities with the first of three family block parties that will include free entertainment, food, bouncers and petting zoos.

Hickory Ridge Middle School – July 23, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Trezevant High School – July 30, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Whitehaven High School – August 5, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Next week, SCS and the City of Memphis will host the "Let's Get Back to School" event. During that families can get free school supplies, backpacks, uniforms, free haircuts for students and vaccinations including the COVID-19 vaccination for kids 12 and older.

Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pipkin Building at Tiger Lane Free school supplies, uniforms, haircuts COVID-19 vaccinations

Other upcoming events include an orientation opportunity for parent ambassadors, a Run With Ray family fun run and a family festival where they will give away more free school items.

“We want to ensure again that they are prioritizing getting back into school," Phillips said. "Attendance matters and certainly we want to make sure everyone has everything they need, all the resources and supplies they need, to get back into the classroom.”

All SCS students are required to be registered this year for the upcoming school year. Phillips said that's to ensure schools have the proper contact information for families.

READY. SET. RETURN STRONGER. 🏃🏾‍♂️to the 2nd Annual Run With Ray On The River 2.1k on Aug. 7 at Beale Street Landing with an interactive and educational Community Health Fair to provide basic screenings to the community and SCS employees. To sign up, visit https://t.co/kk8XNXOQEJ. pic.twitter.com/pEYPg9Lt4W — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) July 22, 2021

Parent Ambassador Kick-off

Wednesday, August 4 at 5:30 p.m., Location TBD

Parent leaders will kick-off the school year at the Parent Ambassador Orientation (location and keynote TBD). We are looking for SCS parents/ guardians who want to be more involved at the district level by sharing their input and ideas. Parent Ambassadors serve as a representative body that acts as a liaison between the district and the parent community with an overall goal of supporting the educational success of all students and promoting parent voice. LEARN MORE

Run with Ray on the River

Saturday, August 7 at 8 a.m., Beale Street Landing

Families, teachers, staff, and community partners are invited to participate in a 2.1K family-fun run with Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray at Beale Street Landing. This event features a community health fair and screenings. View flyer HERE. To register, click HERE.

Return Stronger: Family Festival

Saturday, August 7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Board of Education (160 S. Hollywood)