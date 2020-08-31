SCS works to get laptops into the hands of students hours before the school year starts

SCS employees worked diligently to distribute the last of more than 95,000 laptops granted to every student in the district.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Students return to class Monday.

Although it will be virtual it is an historical first day of school like none other.

Amidst anxiety of the unknown some students are just getting their hands on what will be the most important learning tool laptops.

Teachers and school leaders are trying to ease fears brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic even amidst some hiccups.

Sunday afternoon parents lined up in the muggy heat for a last minute device pickup for their children who will sit before them and face their teachers.

The distribution process started August 3.

SCS responded to the long lines with a statement asking for continued grace and patience and saying delays were due to parents unable to pick up devices on the originally scheduled date and inclement weather.

Anxieties ran as high as Sunday's temperatures for teachers, students and parents, but SCS says their doing all they can to keep everybody cool.

School leaders promoted virtual tutorials on device operation late Sunday afternoon and have made tech support available to help with any glitches that might pop up.

First year teacher Cory Johnson at Berclair Elementary says he's here to do his job.. offering encouraging words for parents and students.