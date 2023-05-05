SCSO cracking down on drunk and impaired drivers

There will be a heavy law enforcement presence throughout Shelby County, and traffic units encourage drivers to "drive sober or get pulled over."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff's Office said traffic units will conduct "Operation Fiesta" from May 5 to May 7, stopping drivers in areas of east Shelby County who appear to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The "Operation Fiesta" is enforced during Cinco de Mayo in hopes to reduce accidents and fatalities caused by drunk driving.

There will be a heavy law enforcement presence throughout Shelby County, and traffic units encourage drivers to "drive sober or get pulled over."

Those who are caught driving under the influence risk getting a DUI. If you receive a DUI as a first-time offender, you could have to pay high fines or even receive jail time.