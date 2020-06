Search & rescue teams are currently searching for the 15-year-old boy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who reportedly disappeared in the Looshatchie River.

The SCSO says search and rescue teams are looking for 15-year-old Prince Stewart, who was reported to have gone underwater in the river in north Shelby County.

Millington Road near Watkins is blocked as teams search for the teen.