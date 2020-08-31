Mike Rallings is retiring, so who could be the next Memphis Police Director?

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the new director could come from outside the city.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The process is about to begin on one of the most important decisions Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will make. The question is - who will be the next police director for Memphis?

The Mayor said, “We are contracting again with the same group that led our search last time. And that’s the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The contract is being finalized right now.”

Four and a half years ago, many in Memphis wanted an outsider to be Director. Mayor Strickland himself was interested in the idea. That changed when a group of police violence protesters shut down the I-40 bridge. At the time, Mike Rallings was the interim chief. He received local and national attention for the way he non-violently ended the protest.

He put off his planned retirement and promised to stay on the job until the end of Mayor Strickland’s first term.

“Director Rallings retires in April,” the Mayor said, “... so we need something in place before that.”

It will take a long time to find the most qualified people, Mayor Strickland said.