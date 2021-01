The Southaven Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 75-year-old Mae Thomas Cage. Investigators say she was last seen by her family Thursday, January 21, at about 10am at her home on Baptist Road in Southaven. If you have seen Cage or have information that could help find her, call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or e-mail at TIPS@southaven.org.