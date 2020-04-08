Search and rescue crews are searching Mississippi River for missing Pine Bluff man

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Search and rescue teams are currently searching the Mississippi River for a missing Pine Bluff man.
Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, police say they were called to check out an empty vehicle on the Helena Bridge between Phillips County and Coahoma County just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
They found an empty SUV still running with the lights on and the driver’s side door open.
Investigators say 28-year-old Damarea Brian Keith Tyler of Pine Bluff had been driving. They say he was possibly wearing jeans, no shirt, and no shoes at the time.
The Helena-West Helena Police, along with Phillips County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and the Helena-West Helena Fire Department are currently conducting a search on the river.
They say the investigation is considered a missing persons investigation at this time.
Darmarea Tyler is approximately 5’8” and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.