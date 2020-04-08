Search and rescue crews are searching Mississippi River for missing Pine Bluff man

Investigators found a empty vehicle still running on the Helena Bridge.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Search and rescue teams are currently searching the Mississippi River for a missing Pine Bluff man.

Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, police say they were called to check out an empty vehicle on the Helena Bridge between Phillips County and Coahoma County just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They found an empty SUV still running with the lights on and the driver’s side door open.

Investigators say 28-year-old Damarea Brian Keith Tyler of Pine Bluff had been driving. They say he was possibly wearing jeans, no shirt, and no shoes at the time.

The Helena-West Helena Police, along with Phillips County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and the Helena-West Helena Fire Department are currently conducting a search on the river.

They say the investigation is considered a missing persons investigation at this time.

Darmarea Tyler is approximately 5’8” and weighs approximately 150 pounds.