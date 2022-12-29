TEMA confirms second death due to cold in Shelby County from Arctic Blast

Tennessee's Emergency Management Agency confirmed the death in a press release Thursday, along with six other deaths in East Tennessee.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee's Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) confirmed a second cold-related death in Shelby County as a result of the Arctic Blast that swept through the Mid-South over Christmas weekend.

This comes days after Memphis Police confirmed the first death, a man found dead from the cold early Friday morning.

The City of Memphis said that man had just been released from Methodist Hospital, who they said should have taken further steps to help the man to a shelter.

Neither the City of Memphis nor the Shelby County Fire Department could confirm whether this second cold-related death happened inside their jurisdiction.

TEMA said the state remains in a state of emergency, with emergency service coordinators from many departments supporting recovery from the frigid temperatures.

TEMA also reported six cold-related deaths in Cumberland County, Tennessee.

32 Tennessee counties are currently reporting water issues from the winter weather, and 15 jurisdictions have issued boil water advisories.

MLGW lifted the boil water advisory for Memphis and Shelby County Thursday.

TEMA said if you sustain damage to your home, property or vehicle as a result of the winter weather, you should do the following: