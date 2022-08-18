Suspect shot Thursday by a DeSoto County Deputy during human trafficking sting

The shooting Thursday happened in Olive Branch, following a separate shooting by a deputy Wednesday during a traffic stop in Horn Lake.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second person has been shot by a DeSoto County deputy in less than 24 hours. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating both shootings.

The MBI said latest shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon near the 4800 block of Bethel Road in Olive Branch.

Desoto County Chief Deputy Justin Smith said it started with a sting operation into human trafficking. He said undercover and marked units were at the scene, and the suspect tried to run over one of the deputies. Smith said one deputy fired shots, hitting the suspect.

Smith said the suspect’s wounds are non-critical, and he will be released to custody of DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

Smith said the suspect is being charged with attempted murder for trying to run over the deputy. He also said more charges are to be expected.

Smith said only one deputy fired a shot, but several others were on scene and considered witnesses. He said the deputies will go on administrative leave pending an investigation.

This all comes after a shooting by a deputy during a traffic stop Wednesday night (Aug. 17, 2022) in Horn Lake. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect at that time was armed, and according to Chief Deputy Smith Thursday, the suspect "nearly assaulted the deputy" with the gun.