Seems like the city wants to make things more complicated for Binghampton residents

There are talks of closing off Scott Street, which is a helpful way around town.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You may have never heard of Scott Street but for thousands of drivers and pedestrians who live in Midtown and Binghampton, it may be a small street, but it's a big help getting around.

But now the city wants to close it off. That isn't sitting well with neighbors.

It was an emotional evening tonight at First Baptist Church Broad Avenue.

For years, TDOT's planned to redo the Poplar Avenue bridge at Scott Street and even taking down the intersection's traffic light. But that led to many accidents, which is why the city wants to shut it down altogether.

Residents say the better solution is to bring back the light.

Pastor Keith Norman remembered a time fifty years ago when neighbors fought and won to keep I-40 going through the area.

"The residents of Binghampton suffered by because Overton Park did not want development to go a certain way. As a part of that plan street were cut off," says Keith Norman, "People in Binghampton, families second and third generations some here tonight lost their homes through eminent domain they were uprooted. They were moved out. When Overton Park sneezes Binghampton catches a cold and dies from it."

Residents also say closing Scott Street not only means losing a valuable shortcut, but it leaves Tillman Street as the only way in and out of Binghampton which is much less convenient.