Senator Lamar Alexander delivers farewell address

Senator Alexander is retiring after many years serving the public.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) will deliver his Farewell Address on the Senate floor Wednesday morning at approximately 9:30 am.

Alexander served two terms as Tennessee Governor, ran twice for president, been president of the University of Tennessee, overseen the nation's Department of Education and is now completing his third and final term as a Republican senator.

Alexander said he and his wife, Honey, plan to retire to their home near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park where he'll contemplate what happens next.