Senator Cotton introduces bill to stop stimulus payments for undocumented immigrants - they don't receive them already

Undocumented immigrants are not eligible for stimulus checks because they do not have social security numbers.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Senator Todd Young of Indiana introduced an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget that would prohibit illegal immigrants from receiving stimulus payments.

Currently, the bill seems unwarranted as undocumented immigrants have not received stimulus checks in the past because they do not have social security numbers.

Family members of undocumented immigrants are eligible for these payments, so long as they qualify, according to our Verify team. But, they must be citizens or green card holders, with a social security number to collect stimulus checks.

Stimulus payments were first authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help provide relief to Americans and spur economic activity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Biden administration shouldn’t reward illegal immigrants for breaking our laws by giving them check," Senator Cotton said. "Instead of courting foreigners with U.S. taxpayer funds, President Biden should use that money to aid American schools, businesses, and families.”

If passed, the amendment would ensure money only goes to legal American citizens.

“Economic Impact Payments were intended to provide a lifeline to Americans struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic," said Senator Young. "They were not intended for people who are in our country illegally. Our amendment would ensure that people who break our immigration laws aren’t receiving taxpayer-funded handouts.”