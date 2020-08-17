Senior citizens give DeSoto County students advice on first day back

"Hang in there!" Residents at Culpepper Place had the best advice for students on their first day of school.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — We're often told to listen to our elders, and the elders at Culpepper Place assisted living in Olive Branch had a lot of advice for DeSoto County students.

Monday marked the first day in five months that students returned to the classrooms and to mark the occasion, Culpepper Place residents offered their advice.

The assisted living home, posted the advice of the residents on their Facebook page.

"Enjoy being with your friends again," was the advice of one woman.

Another resident reminded students to attend class every day.

"Being absent, you will miss something!" she added.

Another resident offered his advice of attending school during a pandemic.

"It's going to be a mess. Hang in there!," his note read.