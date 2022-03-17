One killed, one injured after separate crashes along I-240 Thursday morning

Memphis Police said a woman is dead and another injured after separate accidents Thursday morning along I-240 between Lamar Avenue and I-55.

Investigators said the woman was ejected from her vehicle in a crash at I-240 and Lamar Avenue. She died at the scene. They have not said what led to the crash or if anyone else was involved.

At I-240 and I-55, police said an 18-wheeler overturned. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators have not said if anyone else was involved or what led to the crash.

Police have not said if anyone faces charges in either of these crashes.

Police said there was a third crash in the area involving an MPD officer. They said the crash happened as the officer was responding to the fatal crash scene. MPD said there are no injuries or charges, but no other information on that crash has been released, including how many vehicles were involved.