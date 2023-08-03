State Rep. and Shelby County Assessor launch investigation into conditions at Serenity Towers

“We can’t allow our seniors to suffer and die. We need an immediate assessment and immediate improvements,” said State Rep. G.A. Hardaway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — State Representative G. A. Hardaway and Shelby County Assessor of Property Melvin Burgess announced an investigation Thursday into what they said are "alarming" conditions at Serenity Towers.

Hardaway said he's met with people who live at the senior living facility who complained about the lack of air conditioning, leading to dangerously hot temperatures inside the units.

They also said the elevators often don't work, leaving some residents stranded on their floors.

Burgess and his team said they are looking into the building's history and county records. Burgess said he is also appointing a team to conduct a ‘physical assessment of the condition of the property.’

Residents told ABC24 they just want something to change.

“I'm sick and tired of being sick and tired,” said resident Henry Smith Jr. “If I can get somebody to let me have my voucher to my room, I can move somewhere else because this really don't make sense. I'm so tired of these folks. I don't know what to do.”

“We can’t allow our seniors to suffer and die. We need an immediate assessment and immediate improvements,” said Hardaway.