Serenity Towers management fined thousands of dollars, ordered back to court over ongoing problems

The judge called the situation 'absolutely unacceptable.’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County environmental court judge handed out more fines to the management of Memphis’ Serenity at Highland during another court hearing this week.

Judge Patrick Dandridge grilled a representative of the management team Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, about ongoing problems, then issued a $2,000 fine for ongoing air conditioning and HVAC issues.

Judge Dandridge also fined Serenity Towers' management another $1,000 for hot water levels not reaching the required level in a recent inspection.

Memphis fire also updated the court, saying there is only one elevator working in each of the two towers.