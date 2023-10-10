Serenity Towers management fined thousands of dollars, ordered back to court over ongoing problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County environmental court judge handed out more fines to the management of Memphis’ Serenity at Highland during another court hearing this week.
Judge Patrick Dandridge grilled a representative of the management team Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, about ongoing problems, then issued a $2,000 fine for ongoing air conditioning and HVAC issues.
Judge Dandridge also fined Serenity Towers' management another $1,000 for hot water levels not reaching the required level in a recent inspection.
Memphis fire also updated the court, saying there is only one elevator working in each of the two towers.
The judge called the situation 'absolutely unacceptable.’ He ordered representatives for Serenity to appear back in court Thursday and next Tuesday for updates to the ongoing issues.