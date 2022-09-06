Serenity Towers officials said death not related to ongoing issues at complex

MPD responded to the call on Wednesday around 12:15 p.m. about a person who had died. The cause is not known at this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after the management of Serenity Towers apartment complex appeared in court, the Memphis Police Department said they responded to a death-on-arrival call at the complex. But management said it's not related to problems at the apartments.

MPD responded to the call on Wednesday around 12:15 p.m. about a person who died there. Investigators said the cause of death is not known at this time.

Serenity Towers management was back in court Thursday, and said that they have no indication that the death is related to ongoing problems at the complex. They said because residents tend to be older with disabilities, a death is not uncommon.

Attorneys representing the residents asked that the court subpoena the records from the Medical Examiner to verify that the death was not related, and the judge agreed.

The apartment officials said they were working to make repairs, dealing with a fruit fly problem, and working to check on a possible mold problem.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, the management appeared in court to address progress made on prior resident complaints regarding a lack of air conditioning, hot water, bed bugs, and continuing plumbing issues.