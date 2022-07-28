x
Serenity Towers representatives back in court amid ongoing issues of bedbugs, more

The representatives said 96 units have been treated since June 20, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Attorneys for Serenity Towers in Memphis were back in Shelby County Environmental Court Thursday regarding ongoing issues including bed bugs, mold, and more.

ABC24 learned the second stage of fixing the issues began Wednesday, and they said the first stage took about three weeks. The representatives said 96 units have been treated since June 20, 2022.

The Serenity Towers attorneys said management is in compliance with the exception of the bedbug issue – which they continue to work on.

The case will continued to be monitored and the next court hearing is set for Aug. 11.

