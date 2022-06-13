Serenity Towers to be inspected by Memphis Code Enforcement

The City of Memphis Code Enforcement will conduct inspections of more units Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis said Monday that Code Enforcement will conduct inspections of more units at Serenity Towers on Highland.

Statement from the City of Memphis:

"City Code Enforcement conducted inspection at 104 of the 249 occupied units at Serenity Towers on Wednesday, June 1st. We will be onsite Monday, June 13th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to conduct inspections of the remaining occupied units to compile a comprehensive report of all code violations observed. In addition, we will place door hangers on each apartment unit today to notify tenants of our presence on today."

There have been ongoing issues at Memphis Towers apartment complex.

Residents are upset about deplorable living conditions, from mold to rodents, and even lack of air conditioning. There was also a recent death, but, apartment officials said the death was not related to the issues.