Memphis Fire truck crash leaves one person seriously injured Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a crash with a Memphis Fire truck around 4:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and South Mendenhall Road in East Memphis.

The Memphis Fire Department said the truck, Engine 21, was responding to an automatic alarm when it was involved in the crash with another car.

The driver of the other car was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

No firefighters were hurt in the crash, MFD said.