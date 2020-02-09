ServiceMaster to sell brands franchise business for $1.5B; will change name to Terminix

Transaction transforms ServiceMaster Global Holdings into a pure-play, global pest control business with sharpened focus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, health-based cleaning and restoration markets, today announced that, following a thorough strategic review process, it has entered into an agreement to sell its ServiceMaster Brands businesses to an affiliate of Roark Capital, for $1.553 billion. The transaction is expected to close in approximately 30 to 60 days, subject to customary legal and regulatory closing conditions.

The transaction will position the Company’s two businesses, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands, to pursue their own distinct strategies and growth opportunities. Terminix will benefit from enhanced management focus and resources for its global pest control business, while Roark Capital will provide ServiceMaster Brands with a strong and supportive owner to build upon its leading market positions and trusted brand names.

ServiceMaster Brands includes a portfolio of residential and commercial services brands such as ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, AmeriSpec, and Furniture Medic, which operate through a network of franchised and company-owned businesses that generated $2,663 million in system-wide sales, and $256 million in revenue for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2020.

"This transaction represents a tremendous outcome for the stakeholders of both of our businesses,” said ServiceMaster Chairman and interim CEO Naren Gursahaney. “Through this divestiture, Terminix will become a pure-play, global pest control company, better positioned for the future. We look forward to continuing to advance our commitment to predictable, sustainable growth and profitability at Terminix through the cultural and operational transformation of the business that is underway and remain focused on driving enhanced value for our shareholders, customers and employees.”

Mr. Gursahaney added, “ServiceMaster Brands is the largest franchisor in commercial and residential services with over $2.6B in system-wide sales in the large and growing restoration and health-based cleaning services industries. With a resilient market position, trusted brand names, and exciting new growth strategies, the business and its experienced teams and franchisees are well-positioned for strong long-term growth. Roark Capital has a strong track record of supporting franchisees and dedicating substantial resources to growing need-based services businesses, and we are confident that ServiceMaster Brands has a bright future ahead.”

“We are thrilled to welcome ServiceMaster Brands to our family,” said Mike Thompson, Managing Director at Roark Capital. “We are excited to partner with the team and support ServiceMaster Brands’ long-tenured and successful franchisees to realize the tremendous growth potential of these brands.”