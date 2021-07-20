Settlement reached in death of man who was in the "hogtie" position when in Southaven police custody

The settlement with Goode's family comes almost six years to the day after he died in policy custody.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A settlement has been reached in the civil case of Troy Goode, the man who was in the "hogtie" position while in custody of the Southaven Police Department.

Goode died on July 18, 2015, while in police custody after he was put in the "hogtie" position for ninety minutes. According to court records, Goode was on drugs when he encountered police after leaving a Widespread Panic concert. One of Goode's friends said police went too far when they put him in that position.

Just one day after the trial started to determine who as at fault in his death, Goode's wife worked with the city to reach an agreement.

In a statement, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite said, "The City of Southaven, in conjunction with our insurance carrier, and Kelli Goode, along with her minor child have reached a settlement to avoid trial. While the City remains extremely confident in our legal position and fully and unequivocally supports our first responders, we chose not to subject the City’s finances and our police, firefighters, and EMT’s personal finances to the unpredictability of a jury in today’s climate. I will add emphasis and clearly state again that this decision is in no way an admission of guilt as our team did everything we could do to save the life of Troy Goode in an incredibly difficult situation. We also are in no way accepting responsibility for the actions of all other parties involved. The night of this incident our first responders faced many challenges while timely decisions were critical. They served courageously and I will not let them be second-guessed by anyone, including a jury, while doing their job keeping the City and our citizens safe."

"Our Board of Aldermen and I will always back and fully support our first responders and specifically do everything in our power to protect them from personal financial judgments when doing their job in a professional manner. In addition, my administration, along with our Board of Aldermen, has worked extremely hard to significantly increase the City’s reserve fund balance and do not wish to risk these funds with a potentially unfavorable judgment. Thus, today’s decision ends this lawsuit and the uncertainty for all" said Musselwhite.